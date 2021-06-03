BBC Studios & ITV Studios Join Forces To Adapt Drama Series In India

In an unusual coming together between two traditional rivals, BBC Studios and ITV Studios have signed a pact to co-produce dramas for the Indian market.

The first-of-its-kind deal will involve the two companies adapting four ITV Studios dramas: Gold Digger, Sticks and Stones, Trauma, and 35 Days. BBC Studios will also explore remakes in the regional markets of Tamil and Telugu.

BBC Studios India has a track record of getting projects away in the country. It has adapted Criminal Justice and Doctor Foster for Disney-owned streamer Hotstar, while it is also working on an Indian version of Idris Elba series Luther.

Giles Ridge, SVP of scripted formats at ITV Studios, said: “We have carefully curated the portfolio and believe there is real scope to find the right talent and partners to bring proven hits to a fresh fanbase. There is a real demand for this type of material, not just in India but in Indian-speaking communities around the world.”

Sameer Gogate, general manager of BBC Studios India Productions, added: “British dramas really resonate with Indian audiences, as we have seen with the success of Criminal Justice and Doctor Foster and will see with these ITV Studios dramas, which have all the twists and turns of a gripping story that you could hope for.”