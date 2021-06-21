BAFTA Sets Date For 2022 Film Awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has set Sunday March 13, 2022 for its next EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony. As per norm, the event will fall two weeks before the Academy Awards which are due on Sunday March 27. Although that’s a full month earlier than this year’s latest-ever Covid-challenged April 25 Oscars show, it is still a month later than most recent pre-pandemic years. This year, the BAFTAs were held across two days on April 10 and 11.

While we know the Oscars will announce nominations on February 8 next year, BAFTA has yet to reveal its full timeline, meaning the eligibility period is as-yet unclear. As Deadline’s Pete Hammond reported in May, AMPAS is shortening its eligibility window to 10 months, after having extended it to 14 months owing to Covid. BAFTA said today, “The full timeline and eligibility details for the Film Awards 2022 will be announced in due course.”

In 2020, BAFTA undertook a wide-ranging review and introduced changes for the 2021 Film Awards as part of an ongoing process of leveling the playing field for all entered films. However, after this year’s ceremony, the org faced a backlash over its decision to award UK film and TV actor, director and producer Noel Clarke an honorary prize despite being made aware of misconduct allegations against him. BAFTA suspended Clarke and issued a statement in the wake of a bombshell exposé in The Guardian. It later scrapped plans for special prizes at its TV awards.

The BAFTA ceremony will be broadcast in the UK on BBC One on March 13, 2022.