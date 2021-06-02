Max Minghella, Flea, Samara Weaving & More Round Out Cast For Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’

Damien Chazelle’s 1920s Hollywood-set movie Babylon has rounded out a bulk of what is expected to be its final casting. Of those set to head back in time are Max Minghella, Flea, Samara Weaving, Rory Scovel, Lukas Haas, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne and Damon Gupton.

All of them join the previously announced cast of Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and as we first told you today, Katherine Waterston.

All parts and storylines for the next movie from the Oscar-winning La La Land director are under wraps. As we told you, the Paramount movie is R-rated and set in the shifting moment in Hollywood when the motion picture industry turned from silent film to talkies.

Chazelle in addition to directing, wrote the script. Babylon hits theaters on Christmas Day 2022 in a limited release with a wide break on Jan. 6, 2023.

Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, and Marc Platt are producing. Tobey Maguire, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel are EPs.

Minghella currently stars on the fourth season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and can currently be seen in Lionsgate’s horror movie Spiral. The director, writer and EP of the 2018 movie Teen Spirit is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Weaving, who blasted off before U.S. audiences in Ready or Not and can next be seen in Paramount’s summer film Snake Eyes, is repped by WME, Untitled, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Flea, the bassist of 6x-Grammy winning Red Hot Chili Peppers, has starred in such films as Back to the Future, Baby Driver, Toy Story 4 and Boy Erased. He is repped by Innovative Artists.

Haas, the star of Chazelle’s First Man, Inception, Witness and the upcoming Midnight in the Switchgrass is repped by APA, LBI, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

Comedian Scovel, who has starred in such comedies as I Feel Pretty and House, is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Roberts, the star of several movies including Runaway Train, Inherent Vice and The Dark Knight is repped by Sovereign Talent Group and Empire. Roberts was Oscar-nominated in the supporting actor category for Runaway Train in 1986.

Byrne, the star of Green Book, The Wolf of Wall Street, Bombshell and Big Little Lies, is represented by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Mosaic.

Gupton, whose feature credits include La La Land, The Last Airbender and This Is 40, is represented by Harden Curtis Kirsten Riley Agency , Brookside Artist Management, and SMS Talent.