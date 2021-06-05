Avengers Campus A Hit At Disney California Adventure Bow, But Long Lines Disappoint Some

The Avengers Assembled (well, at least some of them) for the opening of Disneyland Resort’s new Marvel-themed attraction, which opened Friday. Massively long lines marked the grand opening to the public, with a standby line handling the overflow.

The new Avengers Campus, located next to the Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disney California Adventure Park, had a livestreamed opening ceremony on Wednesday night that featured some of the stars from the massively popular films. That may have sparked even more demand for what promised to be a popular attraction, resulting in some fans showing up before dawn in hopes of access.

By 7:15 a.m., the half-mile long line switched back on itself 17 times and filled a service road and the bus depot area on the Harbor Boulevard side of the parks, according to a report in the Orange County Register.

Wow! Lines to get into Avengers Land and also to ride Guardians of the Galaxy as of 1:30pm. Stretches all the way to Golden Zephyr. #AvengersCampus pic.twitter.com/2VCc11veCl — Attractions 360° (@SoCal360) June 4, 2021

After 3 hours and 15 minutes we made it inside Avengers Campus! Place is amazing! #disneyland #AvengersCampus … now in line for Guardians of the Galaxy ride 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tJEPTgDbmf — Tefty (@teft) June 5, 2021

here’s a video of the line stretched to the BACK of the park for avengers campus pic.twitter.com/wwZx0FUO7e — nicole (@moonIightevans) June 4, 2021

we all agree that anthony mackie and paul rudd at the opening of avengers campus pic.twitter.com/dGRRHJgxIV — ᴴ (@hiddlouistan) June 3, 2021

PAUL RUDD IN A PINK SUIT. BREATHE IF YOU AGREE #AvengersCampus pic.twitter.com/OOis2bgMKt — mårti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd | | LOKI ERA (@IR0NLANG) June 3, 2021

Nothing but respect for the Dora Milaje pic.twitter.com/jcrV4jrjZS — Nerdist (@nerdist) June 3, 2021

ANTHONY MACKIE GIVING DISNEYLAND CAPTAIN AMERICA THE SHIELD I’M LOSING IT!! shaking, crying, gasping #AvengersCampus pic.twitter.com/XcdoXsHEnP — nicole ‎✵ (@euphoricdanvers) June 3, 2021

I THINK WE CAN ALL AGREE THAT BRIE LARSON AT AVENGERS CAMPUS pic.twitter.com/yORiK68Tq6 — wendy (@valcaroI) June 3, 2021

Look who assembled to celebrate the opening of #AvengersCampus inside Disney California Adventure at @Disneyland! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/wSZx11QYNm — The Avengers (@Avengers) June 3, 2021