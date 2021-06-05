You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Avengers Campus A Hit At Disney California Adventure Bow, But Long Lines Disappoint Some

AP

The Avengers Assembled (well, at least some of them) for the opening of Disneyland Resort’s new Marvel-themed attraction, which opened Friday. Massively long lines marked the grand opening to the public, with a standby line handling the overflow.

The new Avengers Campus, located next to the Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disney California Adventure Park, had a livestreamed opening ceremony on Wednesday night that featured some of the stars from the massively popular films. That may have sparked even more demand for what promised to be a popular attraction, resulting in some fans showing up before dawn in hopes of access.

By 7:15 a.m., the half-mile long line switched back on itself 17 times and filled a service road and the bus depot area on the Harbor Boulevard side of the parks, according to a report in the Orange County Register.

