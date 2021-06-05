Avengers Campus A Hit At Disney California Adventure Bow, But Long Lines Disappoint Some

The Avengers Assembled (well, at least some of them) for the opening of Disneyland Resort’s new Marvel-themed attraction, which opened Friday. Massively long lines marked the grand opening to the public, with a standby line handling the overflow.
The new Avengers Campus, located next to the Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disney California Adventure Park, had a livestreamed opening ceremony on Wednesday night that featured some of the stars from the massively popular films. That may have sparked even more demand for what promised to be a popular attraction, resulting in some fans showing up before dawn in hopes of access.
By 7:15 a.m., the half-mile long line switched back on itself 17 times and filled a service road and the bus depot area on the Harbor Boulevard side of the parks, according to a report in the Orange County Register.
Wow! Lines to get into Avengers Land and also to ride Guardians of the Galaxy as of 1:30pm. Stretches all the way to Golden Zephyr. #AvengersCampus pic.twitter.com/2VCc11veCl
— Attractions 360° (@SoCal360) June 4, 2021
After 3 hours and 15 minutes we made it inside Avengers Campus! Place is amazing! #disneyland #AvengersCampus
… now in line for Guardians of the Galaxy ride 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tJEPTgDbmf
— Tefty (@teft) June 5, 2021
here’s a video of the line stretched to the BACK of the park for avengers campus pic.twitter.com/wwZx0FUO7e
— nicole (@moonIightevans) June 4, 2021
we all agree that anthony mackie and paul rudd at the opening of avengers campus pic.twitter.com/dGRRHJgxIV
— ᴴ (@hiddlouistan) June 3, 2021
PAUL RUDD IN A PINK SUIT. BREATHE IF YOU AGREE #AvengersCampus pic.twitter.com/OOis2bgMKt
— mårti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd | | LOKI ERA (@IR0NLANG) June 3, 2021
THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! 🕷🕸 #AvengersCampus pic.twitter.com/xwXC5EXRrg
— carlye wisel 🍭 hosts Very Amusing! 🍓✨🙃 (@carlyewisel) June 3, 2021
Nothing but respect for the Dora Milaje pic.twitter.com/jcrV4jrjZS
— Nerdist (@nerdist) June 3, 2021
ANTHONY MACKIE GIVING DISNEYLAND CAPTAIN AMERICA THE SHIELD I’M LOSING IT!! shaking, crying, gasping #AvengersCampus pic.twitter.com/XcdoXsHEnP
— nicole ✵ (@euphoricdanvers) June 3, 2021
I THINK WE CAN ALL AGREE THAT BRIE LARSON AT AVENGERS CAMPUS pic.twitter.com/yORiK68Tq6
— wendy (@valcaroI) June 3, 2021
Look who assembled to celebrate the opening of #AvengersCampus inside Disney California Adventure at @Disneyland! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/wSZx11QYNm
— The Avengers (@Avengers) June 3, 2021
It was a dream come true, really. Disneyland, my character, the Disney family. Did you know Disney World was almost in New Orleans?! Now, New Orleans is in Disneyland to stay! We did it 7th ward!!!#AvengersCampus #FalconCap #CutTheCheck pic.twitter.com/ZNn4xVccqe
— Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) June 5, 2021
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.