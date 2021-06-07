Authors Nicola & David Yoon Ink Anonymous Content Deal Focused On Love Stories Toplined By People Of Color

EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content has closed a first-look deal with New York Times best-selling authors, husband-and-wife duo David and Nicola Yoon, and their newly launched production banner Yooniverse Media.

Under the pact, Anonymous Content will have exclusive first-look rights to original film and television ideas both created and curated by the Yoons. Yooniverse Media is focused on bringing stories to the screen that explore the full breadth of humanity across all age groups, with special attention to joyful love stories starring people of color.

Two of Nicola Yoon’s novels, Everything, Everything and The Sun Is Also a Star, have been adapted into futures.

“Nicola and David are such incredible storytellers whose work is full of happiness, love, light and joy. They believe, and we agree, that big love combined with big ideas can be revolutionary,” said Anonymous Content CEO, Dawn Olmstead. “Their commitment and experience telling these stories through a diverse lens and working with other writers who share this passion, has anonymous content riding the wave of their joy revolution.”

Related Story Anonymous Content Inks First Look Deal With Israel's Kneller Agency; Clients Include 'Shtisel', 'False Flag', 'Our Boys' & 'Euphoria' Creators

The deal comes amid an industry-wide drive for Increased inclusivity and authentic storytelling, along with strong demand for an uplifting, optimistic, joyful, romantic fare as the nation emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to officially be working closely with Anonymous Content, which produces some of the boldest and most innovative film and television around,” said Nicola Yoon.

Last year, Nicola and David Yoon launched Joy Revolution, a Random House young adult imprint dedicated to love stories starring people of color written by people of color.

“We couldn’t have picked a better partner to present voices that traditionally haven’t gotten time in the spotlight. Combined with our book imprint at Random House Children’s Books we hope to make a substantial impact at increasing representation across all forms of media,” said David Yoon.

Nicola Yoon is the No. 1 NYT bestselling author of Instructions for Dancing, Everything, Everything and The Sun Is Also a Star. She is a National Book Award finalist, a Michael L. Printz Honor Book recipient and a Coretta Scott King New Talent Award winner.

David Yoon is the NYT bestselling author of Frankly in Love, Super Fake Love Song, and for adult readers, Version Zero and City of Orange. He’s a William C. Morris Award finalist and an Asian/Pacific American Award for YA Literature Honor book recipient.

The Yoons are repped by Jodi Reamer at Writers House and Anonymous Content.