‘Atypical’: Netflix Unveils Season 4 Premiere Date, First-Look Photos For Dramedy Series

Atypical, starring Keir Gilchrist, will return to Netflix for its fourth and final season this summer. The Peabody-nominated Netflix dramedy’s fourth season will premiere Friday, July 9.

From Sony Pictures TV, Atypical is a coming-of-age story that follows Sam (Gilchrist), a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum, as he searches for love and independence. While Sam is on his funny and emotional journey of self-discovery, the rest of his family must grapple with change in their own lives as they struggle with the ongoing central theme of the series: What does it really mean to be normal?

The series, created, written and executive produced by Robia Rashid and executive produced by Mary Rohlich and Seth Gordon, also features Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Michael Rapaport. Atypical is produced for Netflix by Sony Pictures TV in association with Exhibit A and Weird Brain Inc.

In addition to unveiling the Season 4 premiere date, Netflix dropped first-look images at the final chapter of Atypical. See them below.