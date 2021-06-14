Autism Dramedy ‘Atypical’ Releases Final Netflix Season Trailer

The fourth season trailer for Atypical, starring Keir Gilchrist, has been released for the show’s final season on Netflix. The Peabody-nominated Netflix dramedy will premiere Friday, July 9.

Atypical is a coming-of-age story that follows Sam (Kier Gilchrist), a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum, as he searches for love and independence. The rest of his family must grapple with change in their own lives as they struggle with the central theme of the series: What does it really mean to be normal?

In the fourth season, each character faces a challenge they never anticipated, and Sam sets his sights on a nearly impossible goal. Jennifer Jason Leigh stars as his mother, Elsa; Michael Rapaport plays his father, Doug; and Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Sam’s sister, Casey.

The series was created, written, and executive produced by Robia Rashid and executive produced by Mary Rohlich and Seth Gordon.

Atypical is produced for Netflix by Sony Pictures TV in association with Exhibit A and Weird Brain Inc.

Watch the trailer above.