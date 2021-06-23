AT&T, WarnerMedia Sell Playdemic Mobile Game Studio To Electronic Arts For $1.4 Billion

AT&T and WarnerMedia are selling Playdemic, the mobile games studio behind Golf Clash, to Electronic Arts for $1.4 billion in cash.

It’s the latest in a stream of deals to come from the AT&T and Warner fold — culminating in last’s month’s news that the giant telco is divesting all of WarnerMedia after just three years. The film and TV powerhouse will merge with Discovery in a $43-billion deal to create a separate standalone media and entertainment company. That deal is expected to close sometime mid-next year.

The remaining Warner Bros. Games portfolio will be included in the WarnerMedia-Discovery transaction and become part of that new company.

“We have enjoyed working with the talented team at Playdemic as they have grown Golf Clash beyond all expectations into a hit mobile game with tremendous longevity,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. “While we have great respect for the Playdemic team, our decision to divest is a part of our overall strategy to build games based on Warner Bros. storied franchises.”

Golf Clash is available on iOS, Android, and Facebook and allows players to compete with each other around the world in real time. It’s a leading mobile games in the U.S. and U.K. and with more than 80 million downloads globally to date.

LionTree served as financial adviser to AT&T on the deal.

The acquisition of Playdemic is part of EA’s mobile growth strategy.