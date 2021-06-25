AT&T Adds Luis Ubiñas, Former McKinsey Partner, Ford Foundation President, To Board Of Directors

WarnerMedia parent AT&T has elected Luis Ubiñas to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Ubiñas, 58, has had a career spanning business, government and the nonprofit sector. He served as a senior partner at McKinsey & Company, as President of the Ford Foundation, and as an appointee to both the U.S. Competitiveness Committee of the Export-Import Bank and the International Trade Commission. Over the last several years, he has been an investor, advisor and board member.,

He was president of the Ford Foundation, the second largest foundation in the U.S., from 2008 to 2013.

Prior to that, he spent 18 years at McKinsey & Company, including as a senior partner and leader of the firm’s West Coast media practice.

Ubiñas is currently the lead director of Electronic Arts; serves on the board of Tanger, the publicly traded REIT; and advises several private and pre-IPO companies.

“Luis is an accomplished executive and a terrific addition to our board,” said Bill Kennard, chairman of AT&T’s board of directors. “His leadership experience and expertise across broadband and wireless, government and the nonprofit sector align with our priorities to serve customers, investors and our communities.”

Ubiñas brings the number of directors on AT&T’s board to 13. He will serve on the board’s Public Policy and Corporate Reputation committee.

AT&T plans to spin off WarnerMedia and merge with with Discovery but the deal is not expected to close until the middle of next year.