‘Assassin’s Creed’: ‘Die Hard’s Jeb Stuart Set To Write Netflix Series

Die Hard scribe Jeb Stuart has been tapped to write Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Assassin’s Creed, Deadline has confirmed.

The project has been in development at Netflix since 2020 as part of a content deal with Ubisoft to develop live-action, animated and anime series based on the international bestselling video game franchise.

Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has sold more than 155 million games worldwide to become one of the bestselling series in video game history. It was adapted as a feature with the 2016 Assassin’s Creed directed by Justin Kurzel and starring Michael Fassbender. In 2017, Ubisoft signaled its plans for an Assassin’s Creed TV series.

Stuart most recently created Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla, the sequel to History’s Vikings series. He also penned Netflix limited series The Liberator and features such as Die Hard, Another 48 Hours and The Fugitive.

Variety was first to report the news.