France’s Asacha Media Group Acquires Majority Stake In ‘Death In Paradise’ Producer Red Planet Pictures

Red Planet Pictures, the UK drama producer behind BBC/PBS series Death In Paradise, has sold a majority stake to Asacha Media Group, the emerging Paris-based production group founded by three former Endemol Shine and Zodiak executives. Financial details were not disclosed.

Red Planet was founded in 2006 by Tony Jordan, who now serves as executive chairman. The Sandition and Dickensian producer’s day-to-day activities are overseen by joint managing directors Belinda Campbell and Alex Jones. As part of the deal, all three will become minority shareholders in Asacha.

Asacha is building a portfolio of production companies after being founded last April by Gaspard de Chavagnac, the former Zodiak Media France boss; ex-Endemol Shine Group international COO Marina Williams; and former Zodiak CEO Marc Antoine d’Halluin. In February, it took a stake in British production and distribution company WAG Entertainment.

Chavagnac and Williams said: “Under the leadership of Tony, Belinda and Alex, the Red Planet team has achieved an exceptional track record of producing returning hits that captivate global audiences. This acquisition will enhance our ability to serve leading platforms around the world and is another milestone in AMG’s roadmap to become a leading European content provider.”

Campbell and Jones said: “In Asacha we have found a partner with whom we can further our ambitions in producing high quality, popular drama that resonates on a global stage.” Jordan added: “We found a real connection with Marina and Gaspard and in Asacha’s ambition and philosophy. The Group is a great fit both creatively and commercially.”

Asacha said Red Planet is on course for one of its most successful years to date. Crime drama Death In Paradise is celebrating a decade on screen, while Jane Austen adaptation Sandition has been renewed for a second and third season by PBS and BritBox. Red Planet is also making thriller Our House for ITV.

Prior to the Asacha deal, Jordan controlled 75% or more of the company. It has not reported full accounts to the UK’s Companies House because it qualifies as a small company, meaning it does not have to disclose its revenue or profit and loss account. Red Planet counts Sister co-founder Jane Featherstone as a director.