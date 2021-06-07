Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans & Eddie Marsan Leading Horror-Thriller ‘CURS>R’ – Cannes Market

Asa Butterfield (Sex Education), Iola Evans (The 100) and Eddie Marsan (Sherlock Holmes) are leading the cast of CURS>R, the horror-thriller that has recently wrapped principal photography in the UK.

Pic comes from producer and financier Anton, with Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois producing alongside Stigma Films’ Matthew James Wilkinson. Toby Meakins (Breathe) directed from a script by Simon Allen (The Watch).

Also starring are Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Angela Griffin (The Hollow), Kate Fleetwood (Beirut), Ryan Gage (The Hobbit) and Joe Bolland (The Trial of Christine Keeler).

In pursuit of an unclaimed $125,000 prize, a broke college dropout decides to play an obscure, 1980s survival computer game. But the game curses her, and she’s faced with dangerous choices and reality-warping challenges. After a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments, she realizes she’s no longer playing for the money but for her life.

Anton will oversee world sales and introduce the project to buyers at the upcoming Cannes virtual market later this month, in association with Endeavor Content which is co-representing the U.S.

“Toby is a visionary in the horror space with an innate genius for both original storytelling and the stark, eerie palates he creates on screen,” Zois said. “Simon, Toby and Matt have worked to create something uniquely thrilling for horror fans.”

Stigma Films’ Wilkinson added: “Incredibly excited to be working on such an original and terrifying concept as CURS>R – taking modern horror and twisting it to pit our hero against 80s nostalgia. Simon, Toby and I have enjoyed working with Anton to bring this idea to the screen.”