‘Army Of The Dead’s Samantha Win To Star In Cyberpunk Indie ‘The Dresden Sun’

EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Win (Army of the Dead) has been tapped to star in The Dresden Sun.

The cyberpunk indie pic, written and directed by Michael Ryan, is said to combine elements of the sci-fi, action and thriller genres. It watches as a heist goes south, when a brilliant, principled mercenary with a traumatic past works with an insider to steal a valued asset from Peredor Corporation called “the sphere”. The C & Earth corporation, vying for global dominance, seeks to find a solution to an otherworldly technology via a scientist’s project. Meanwhile, a financial analyst, who despises his job at the powerful investment firm Mutual One, finds himself caught between deadly corporate rivals, financial fraud, and technological espionage, and is ultimately forced to run from a psychopathic military contractor.

In The Dresden Sun, Win will play a character known as Z.

Watch on Deadline

The feature is being produced by Michael Ryan and Tyler Lockamy at Archetype Pictures. Galen Christy and Mark Silba are handling worldwide sales on behalf of High Octane Pictures.

Win recently appeared as Chambers, an associate of sharpshooter Mikey Guzman (Raúl Castillo), in Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film Army of the Dead, which established itself as one of Netflix’s most-watched originals, following its release in May. On the film side, she notably portrayed the Amazonian Euboea in both Wonder Woman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, also appearing in the DC blockbuster Man of Steel. On the TV side, the actress has appeared in Arrow, Lethal Weapon and Agent X.

Apart from her work as an actress, Win has also served as a stuntwoman, doubling for Ming Na-Wen and Maggie Q, among others. She started out in her career as an international multiple gold medalist Wushu athlete, her last competition being the 2008 Beijing Olympic Tournament.

Win is represented by Sandy Oroumieh Management.