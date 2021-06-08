Ariel Winter And Mason Gooding Board Indie Feature ‘Pools’

EXCLUSIVE: Ariel Winter (Modern Family) and Mason Gooding (Booksmart) have joined the cast of the indie feature Pools, which begins production in Chicago later this month.

They’ll star opposite previously announced cast members Odessa A’zion (Grand Army), Michael Vlamis (Roswell, New Mexico) and Tyler Alvarez (American Vandal).

Written and directed by Sam Hayes, Pools follows Kennedy (A’zion), who is stuck at summer school after flunking her sophomore year of college. Amidst a heat wave, she rallies a ragtag crew for a pool-hopping adventure through the wealthy estates of Lake Forest, on the north shore of Chicago. But as the secrets spill, a wild night of fun becomes a cathartic journey of self-discovery.

Winter will play Delaney, who is one to stir the pot, and becomes the focal point of a love triangle. The character plays tough and always knows how to win, but she really just wants her best friend back. Gooding will portray Reed, the beating heart of the party, with the biggest heart of them all, who is looking for a fresh start and a good time in the wake of his shattered NFL dreams.

Pools’ producers are Adonis Tountas, Jack Heston, Mike Ware and Seth Savoy.

Best known for her turn as Alex Dunphy in ABC’s Emmy-winning series Modern Family, Winter has also featured over the years in such series as Sofia the First and Phineas and Ferb. On the film side, her credits include The Last Movie Star, Smurfs: The Lost Village, ParaNorman and more. The actress is represented by Management 360.

Breaking out with a supporting turn in Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart, Gooding has appeared more recently in Hulu’s Love, Victor which returns for its second season on June 11. The actor will also star in an upcoming installment of the Scream franchise, and in New Line’s Moonshot, alongside Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor. He is repped by Gersh and Sugar23.