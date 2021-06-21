Ari Aster Sets All-Star Ensemble To Join Joaquin Phoenix In ‘Disappointment Blvd.’ As Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan And Kylie Rogers Join A24 Pic

EXCLUSIVE: In what is turning into an impressive cast for Ari Aster’s highly-anticipated movie, Broadway darlings Nathan Lane and Patti LuPone along with Oscar-nominee Amy Ryan and Kylie Rogers have joined A24’s Disappointment Blvd. starring Joaquin Phoenix. A24 came on earlier this year to finance and produce after Phoenix made it his follow-up after winning the Oscar for best actor for Joker. Aster, who’s past two films were also financed by A24, will write and direct with Aster and Lars Knudsen producing under their Square Peg banner. Elisa Alvares and Timo Argillander IPR.VC will exec produce.

Project details are being kept under wraps, but the plot is described as an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.

Aster has had a knack for attracting talent to scripts with Hereditary and Midsommar, but this cast is becoming his most impressive to date especially considering how particular Phoenix and LuPone are when it comes to the material they commit to.

Lane has been busy on the TV circuit as of late starring in Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels and the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. Like Lane, LuPone has been busier on the stage over the years but has been busy as of late which included her scene stealing role as Avis Amberg in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood.

Ryan can be seen next joining Lane in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. On the film side she was most recently seen in Worth and Lost Girls. Rogers plays young Beth in Paramount’s Yellowstone and she can be seen next in a Cheaper By The Dozen reboot for Disney+.

