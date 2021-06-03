Apple’s ‘Echo 3’ Adds Elizabeth Anweis As Recurring; Diego Josef To Recur In ‘Animal Kingdom’

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Anweis has joined the cast of Apple’s Echo 3.

From Oscar-winner Mark Boal and Keshet Studios, Echo 3 is set in South America and follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

Anweis will recur as Natalie Foster, the Chief of Station at the CIA’s Bogota field office. She will join previously announced cast members Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman.

The 10-part series is based on the award-winning Keshet Broadcasting series When Heroes Fly, created by Omri Givon and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund. Given a straight-to-series order by Apple last July, Echo 3 will be shot with English and Spanish dialogue.

Boal serves as showrunner with Pablo Trapero directing. The series will be produced by Keshet Studios, with Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott serving as executive producer alongside Boal, Jason Horwitch, Mark Sourian, Pablo Trapero, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir (Keshet Media Group), Alon Shtruzman (Keshet International) and Karni Ziv (Keshet Broadcasting).

Anweis recently joined the cast of Netflix’s From Scratch, from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar banners. She also appeared on CW’s Batwoman, Westworld, 9-1-1, The Affair. Additional credits include Twin Peaks, Marvel’s Most Wanted and Grey’s Anatomy. She is repped by Buchwald, Authentic and Morris Yorn.

EXCLUSIVE: Animal Kingdom has added Diego Josef in a recurring role for its upcoming sixth and final season.

Animal Kingdom, which features Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Leila George, Rigo Sanchez and Jon Beavers, will return for its fifth season this summer. In Season 5, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary) and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson, whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

The series, which was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco based on David Michod’s 2010 Australian feature film, is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Wells serves as executive producer on the series with Daniele Nathanson and Erin Jontow. Michod and Liz Watts, who produced the feature, also serve as exec producers.

Season 6 of the TNT series is currently in production.

Josef will play Taylor, a 19-year-old skateboarder who is being bullied by other teen skaters at Pope’s skate park. Pope encourages him to stand up for himself and takes him under his wing.

The actor recently appeared in HBO Max’s Generation and will act in Netflix’s There’s Someone Inside Your House. Josef’s credits also include Tiger Within, Goliath and The Ballad of Lefty Brown. He is repped by The Gersh Agency, Inspire Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.