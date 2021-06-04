Apple Mandates That Employees Must Come Back To The Office Three Days Per Week As Of September

The work-from-home era for Apple employees is mostly ending. CEO Tim Cook sent out an email today telling his staff that they will return to the office three days a week starting in early September.

“For all that we’ve been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other,” CEO Tim Cook said in an email to employees that was obtained by The Verge. “Video conference calling has narrowed the distance between us, to be sure, but there are things it simply cannot replicate.”

The new schedule will require most employees to work in the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. But some will be asked for four to five days per week.

The olive branch extended in the new provisions are that employees have the option to work remotely two weeks out of the year.

Returning to work is becoming an issue for many companies. Facebook and Twitter, to cite two examples, have said employees can work from home forever. And Coinbase, the crypto exchange, is doing away with a headquarters in order to totally decentralize its team.

However, Crain’s Chicago reports that some employees are quitting rather than surrending their new-found freedoms.