Antonio Banderas To Star In Italian Drama Series ‘The Monster Of Florence’ In The Works With Studiocanal

Antonio Banderas is to play an Italian crime reporter in his latest TV role.

The actor, who starred as Pablo Picasso in Nat Geo’s Genius, will play Mario Spezi, a reporter who alongside with American fiction writer Douglas Preston investigated one of the notorious serial murder cases in Europe.

The limited series project, which comes from Nikolaj Arcel (A Royal Affair) and Anders Thomas Jensen (Riders of Justice), is in development with Studiocanal.

It is based on Preston and Spezi’s book The Monster of Florence: A True Story, which told the story of a serial killer who killed 14 people between 1974 and 1985 in the Italian province.

Arcel and Jensen will write and Arcel will direct. Banderas and Emanuel Nunez will exec produce.