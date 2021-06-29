Great Point Launches Thriller ‘Black Medicine’; Grandave Picks Up ‘Atlantic City Story’ — Cannes Market Briefs

Antonia Campbell-Hughes thriller gets sales deal

EXCLUSIVE: For the Cannes virtual market, Great Point has boarded world sales on thriller Black Medicine starring Antonia Campbell-Hughes (3096 Days), Orla Brady (American Horror Story), Amybeth McNulty (Anne With An E) and John Connors (Cardboard Gangsters). Signature Entertainment recently acquired distribution rights for the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, with the UK release slated for 12 July. The first feature for Colum Eastwood, who wrote and directed, the movie follows a disgraced medic who carries out clandestine surgeries for the criminal underworld. When she unwittingly helps a young woman escape from a vicious gang, she must choose between breaking her medical oath or crossing her ruthless employers. Pic was financed by Northern Ireland Screen and Yellowmoon, Janine Cobain produced for 23Ten; executive producers are Martin Brennan and Tim Palmer.

Grandave Picks Up The Atlantic City Story

EXCLUSIVE: Tamara Nagahiro, Grandave International president, is overseeing Cannes virtual market sales on completed drama feature The Atlantic City Story. The movie, about an unhappily married woman who runs away from home and goes to Atlantic City, where she meets and befriends a young gambler, stars actress Jessica Hecht (Amazon Original The Boys) and Mike Faist (Amazon Original Panic). An original screenplay by writer, first-time director and producer Henry Butash, the film is also produced by Javier Gonzalez (Tesla) and Christian Sosa (The Great Alaskan Race) with David von Rhoem as executive producer. Faist is soon to be seen in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.