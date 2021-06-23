House Judiciary Committee Debates Antitrust Legislation Aimed At Curbing Power Of Big Tech

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday began a debate and markup of a series of antitrust bills designed to curb the power of major tech platforms like Amazon, , Google and Apple, even if that means forcing the companies to divest some of their holdings.

The legislation is aimed at so-called “dominant platforms,” or those with at least $600 billion in revenue or market cap.

Among the bills are one, the Ending Platform Monopolies Act, that would restrict tech giants from using their platforms to sell product lines that they own. That may force the breakup of companies, as they could not own businesses, like Amazon’s private label products, that pose a conflict of interest. Retailers on Amazon’s marketplace have accused the company of mining their data to undercut them.

In recent days the companies unleashed a flurry of statements, on their own and from industry trade groups, opposing the measures. Apple CEO Tim Cook called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to warn about the legislation, according to a report in The New York Times.

But the legislation has drawn rare bipartisan among certain Democrats and Republicans on the Judiciary’s antitrust subcommittee, including its chairman, Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) and its ranking member, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO). Cicilline led an investigation of tech platforms which was made public in October, concluding that the companies were using gatekeeper or monopoly power to stifle competition.

“We are giving the department and the FTC the tools they need to restore the free markets,” Buck said, arguing that the bills were conservative and even had the support of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

But Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, railed against the legislation, arguing that it would align big tech with big government, giving more power to the Federal Trade Commission. As he often does, he also chided platforms for alleged censorship against voices on the right. Another Republican on the committee, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) proposed an amendment that would prohibit antitrust enforcers from using increased funding to promote critical race theory.

“I think this is a distraction from what we are doing here,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD). The amendment failed.

As some of his Republican colleagues complained of the legislation, Buck tweeted, “The House Judiciary Committee’s markup of my antitrust legislation is not rushed. The Antitrust Subcommittee’s investigation was 18 months long. Our bipartisan bills are the result of that investigation, and my colleagues have had the bills for over two weeks.”

TechNet, the industry trade group that includes some of the major platforms, called on the Judiciary Committee to slow down the process and hold hearings. “These bills would fundamentally alter the U.S. economy, stifle innovation, and weaken American competitiveness,” said the group’s president and CEO Linda Moore.

The bills include:

The Platform Competition and Opportunity Act: Prohibits acquisitions of competitive threats by dominant platforms, as well acquisitions that expand or entrench the market power of online platforms.

Facebook in particular has been taken to task for buying Instagram and other smaller rivals to maintain its social media dominance.

The Ending Platform Monopolies Act: Companies are prohibited from using their own tech platforms to sell product lines that they own and control. Companies like Amazon and Google would be prohibited from demanding that businesses purchase a product or service as a condition for access to the platform. The bill also prohibits platforms from owning an alternate businesses that pose a conflict of interest.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act: Prohibits discriminatory conduct by dominant platforms, including a ban on self-preferencing “and picking winners and losers online.”

The Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act: Updates filing fees for mergers for the first time in two decades to give the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission more money for antitrust enforcement. It raises the fees for mergers valued at over $1 billion and lowers them for deals of under $500,000.

The Augmenting Compatibility and Competition by Enabling Service Switching (ACCESS) Act: Lowers barriers to entry and switching costs for businesses and consumers through interoperability and data portability requirements.

State Antitrust Enforcement Venue Act: Ensures that state attorneys general who file cases under federal antitrust laws are able to remain in the court that they select, rather than having their cases moved to a court that is preferred by a defendant.