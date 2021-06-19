Anonymous Content Vet Keith Redmon Departs Firm

Deadline has confirmed that Oscar-nominated Anonymous Content manager and producer Keith Redmon has exited the firm.

The news was made official last night in an email from Anonymous CEO Dawn Olmstead which you can read below, obtained by Deadline.

Redmon, who was at Anonymous for close to 20 years, was nominated for Best Picture as one of the producers on Regency/20th Century Fox’s The Revenant, which grossed $533M WW and won three Oscars for Leonardo DiCaprio in Best Actor, Alejandro Inarritu in Best Director and Emmanuel Lubezki in Best Cinematography. Redmon’s producer credits include Netflix’s The Midnight Sky, the Kate Winslet-Gal Gadot movie Triple Play and he served as EP on Epix’s Berlin Station series.

A rep for Anonymous Content provided no comment when reached. No further details as to what’s next for Redmon. Variety first had the news on his departure.

Here’s Olmstead’s email:

From: Dawn Olmstead

Sent: Friday, June 18, 2021 7:43:44 PM

Subject: Keith Redmon

Hi,

I am writing to you today to let you know that effective immediately Keith Redmon will no longer be with the company. Please feel free to reach out to me personally if you have anything you would like to discuss or you can direct any questions you have to Tehmina Jaffer.

Thank you,

Dawn