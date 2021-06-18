Annie Ilonzeh To Star In NBC Drama Pilot ‘Getaway’

Annie Ilonzeh is set as the lead in NBC drama pilot Getaway, from The Blacklist duo John Davis and John Fox and Universal TV, a division of Universal Studios Group.

Written and executive produced by JJ Bailey (Echo) and Moira Kirland (Madam Secretary), Getaway centers on a destination wedding at an isolated luxury resort that quickly descends into chaos after a group of dangerous criminals takes the island hostage. The small group of guests, led by a fearless female Army vet (Ilonzeh), will do everything they can to stay alive.

Ilonzeh’s Tessa Carrillo is a physically tough Army medical vet who at 18 put her career dreams on hold after her parents died to take care of her younger sister, Grace. Although the siblings are now on different paths, with Grace marrying a political scion, Tessa is attending her wedding in the hopes she can relax and reconnect with her sister.

Davis and Fox executive produce via Davis Entertainment. Universal TV is the studio.

Ilonzeh most recently played paramedic Emily Foster for two seasons on the hit NBC series Chicago Fire. Ilonzeh was recently cast opposite Mel Gibson and Dermot Mulroney in the upcoming indie spy thriller Agent Game, and recently starred as one of the leads of Deon Taylor’s horror film Don’t Fear.

Other credits include the STX feature Peppermint in which she starred opposite Jennifer Garner, Lionsgate’s Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me, as well as numerous recurring/guest roles on series such as CBS’ Person Of Interest and Fox’s Empire, among others. She is repped by APA, Stride Management and attorney Justin Morgan.