Annet Mahendru Joins ‘Stu’; Eric Ladin In ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’; Steve Eastin Boards ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ & More – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: The Walking Dead: World Beyond star Annet Mahendru has joined the Mark Wahlberg-Mel Gibson faith-based movie Stu, we hear. She recently wrapped season 2 on the AMC series. She’s also starring in Manifest West, a gritty drama from directors Louie Gibson and Joe Dietsch. Stu is directed and written by Rosalind Ross with Wahlberg producing alongside his partner and manager Stephen Levinson along with Jordan Foss. Miky Lee and Colleen Camp are EPs. Storyline is underwraps. Mahendru, who is repped by Paradigm and Bohemia Group, has starred in Amazon’s The Romanoffs, FX’s Tyrant, 2 Broke Girls, The Blacklist, Entourage and the indie move Escape From Tomorrow.

Eric Ladin (The Right Stuff) is set to play Eric Chastain in Sony’s upcoming film Where the Crawdads Sing. He joins Garrett Dillahunt, David Strathairn, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr., Jayson Warner Smith and the crime drama based on Delia Owens’ bestselling novel. The story is set in the mid-20th Century South, following a young woman named Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) who raises herself in the marshes outside of her small town after being abandoned by her family. When Kya’s former boyfriend is found dead, she is thrust into the spotlight, and is immediately assumed by local townspeople and law enforcement to have been behind the murder. Chastain is the ambitious North Carolina state prosecutor who seeks to convict Kya of the crime. Lucy Alibar adapted. Olivia Newman directs. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are producing the picture for Hello Sunshine. EPs are Jon Wu, Rhonda Fehr and Betsy Danbury.

Ladin is currently shooting a recurring role in the fourth season of Netflix’s Ozark and can be seen later this month in the final season of Bosch. His previous credits include Apple TV’s For All Mankind, History Channels SIX, HBO’s The Brink, and AMC’s The Killing. Ladin is repped by Innovative Artists and Main Title Entertainment.

Steve Eastin (Field of Dreams, Con Air, Catch Me If You Can, Up in the Air) has joined the casts of Gasoline Alley as the Chief of Police opposite Bruce Willis, and the Martin Scorsese helmed, Leonardo DiCaptrio Apple Movie Killers of the Flower Moon next month in Oklahoma. Eastin is repped by Gary Ousdahl and Mark Stephens at Advanced Management.