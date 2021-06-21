Amazon, Welle Entertainment Adapt ‘The Idea Of You’ For Anne Hathaway

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios and Welle Entertainment have made a deal to develop the Robinne Lee novel The Idea Of You as a star vehicle for Anne Hathaway. Tony-nominated actress and filmmaker Jennifer Westfeldt is adapting the screenplay based on the bestseller. Cathy Schulman is producing through her Welle Entertainment shingle along with Gabrielle Union and her production shingle I’ll Have Another.

The Idea of You centers on Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother. Sophie’s husband Dan left her for a younger woman, and now he has cancelled his Coachella trip with their 15-year old daughter. Sophie picks up the pieces and braves the crowds and desert heat. There, she meets 24 year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon.

The novel caught a second wind as a popular escapist read during the pandemic, and it was published in 2017 by St. Martin’s Griffin. Westfeldt’s credits include Kissing Jessica Stein, and Friends with Kids, latter of which marked her directing debut. Her TV credits include This is Us, Girls, 24 and Grey’s Anatomy, and she has co-starred the past four seasons on TVLand’s series Younger.

Schulman won Best Picture Oscar for producing Crash, and she is producing the series The First Lady for Showtime with Viola Davis playing Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. On the feature front, she’s producing The Woman King for TriStar with Gina Prince-Bythewood directing Viola Davis, and the Black Bear Pictures’ drama Memory, with Martin Campbell directing Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci.

Last seen in the Doug Liman-directed Locked Down and starring in We Crashed for Apple, Hathaway is repped by CAA and Management 360; Westfeldt is repped by Innovative Artists, and Vault Entertainment and attorney Marcy Morris at Jackoway Tyerman.