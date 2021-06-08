Anne Hathaway, Tahar Rahim, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig & Matthew Broderick Board Rom-Com ‘She Came To Me’ – Cannes Market

Anne Hathaway, Tahar Rahim, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig and Matthew Broderick have been set to lead the cast of She Came To Me, the romantic comedy from writer-director Rebecca Miller (Maggie’s Plan).

Film is a multi-generational story set against the backdrop of New York: a composer suffering from writer’s block rediscovers his passion after an adventurous one-night stand, a couple of gifted teenagers fight to prove to the parents that their young love is something that can last forever, and for the woman who seemingly has it all, love arrives in the most unexpected places.

Killer Films’ Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler are producing alongside Miller and Damon Cardasis from Round Films. Oscar winner Alexandre Desplat is composing the score, with Kim Jennings on board as production designer. Pic will shoot in New York in fall.

Global sales agent Protagonist Pictures will introduce the project to buyers at the Cannes Market running June 21-25. CAA Media Finance will handle North American sales.

“After an incredibly difficult period in the world, we couldn’t be more excited to be producing Rebecca’s next film. Rebecca has created a hilarious, timely and uplifting New York story and we are thrilled to have such a uniquely talented cast join us on our journey,” said Producers Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler and Damon Cardasis.

“It is just fantastic to be working with Rebecca again and it is a testament to the strength of her much-revered work that she attracts talent of this calibre. Tahar, Anne, Marisa, Joanna and Matthew depicting these universal experiences of love at all its stages, under different circumstances, gives this special film true global appeal, and we can’t wait to share with our international partners,” added George Hamilton, Head of Sales at Protagonist.