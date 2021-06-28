Annapurna Names Adam Paulsen As EVP, Head Of Film & Jack Parker As Creative Executive

EXCLUSIVE: Annapurna has hired Valparaiso Pictures’ Adam Paulsen as EVP, Head of Film and Jack Parker as Creative Executive, reporting to CCO Sue Naegle and COO Chris Corabi.

The film team also includes Director of Development Jess Biddle. Annapurna will absorb most of Valparaiso Pictures’ slate, with Valparaiso’s founder, tech entrepreneur-turned-producer David Carrico, attached to the projects in an executive producer capacity. Valparaiso Pictures was founded in 2017 by Carrico as a production and finance company.

Most recently, Paulsen served as Managing Partner of Valparaiso. Before joining, he was VP Film at 30West, where he also oversaw their financier advisory business. Before 30West, he served for five years at CAA as an agent in the Media Finance Group.

Parker worked as a film and television executive at Valparaiso Pictures. He was a co-producer on the Sundance 2021 award-winning feature On the Count of Three, directed by Jerrod Carmichael, which Annapurna picked up North American rights to for $2 million as Deadline first reported. The movie won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award for its scribes Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch. Prior to joining Valparaiso, Parker spent three-plus years at CAA working in both the Motion Picture Talent and Non-Fiction departments.

Annapurna was founded by Megan Ellison.