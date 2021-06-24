Anna Cobb Joins Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones And All’, Actress Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Cobb has inked with Range Media Partners, and has also joined Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All which is currently shooting in the Ohio tri-state area.

The 18-year old New York-based actress won the role after a nationwide search. She broke out earlier this year in the Sundance movie We’re All Going to the World’s Fair which tells the story of Casey, who alone in her attic bedroom, becomes immersed in an online role-playing horror game, wherein she begins to document the changes that may or may not be happening to her.

Cobb joins the previously announced cast of Bones and All Timothee Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, Andre Holland, Jessica Harper, Chloe Sevigny, Francesca Scorsese and David Gordon Green. The pic is an adaptation of the Camille DeAngelis novel scripted by Guadagnino’s long-time collaborator David Kajganich.

Utopia is set to release We’re All Going to the World’s Fair in U.S. theaters early next year and HBO Max has licensed U.S. streaming rights.

Watch on Deadline

Range Media Partners was founded last September by Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham. The firm counts a clientele spanning film, television, music, literary, and activism, Range continues to be at the forefront of representation across the evolving media landscape.