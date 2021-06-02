Anna Chlumsky Inks With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Six-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee Anna Chlumsky has signed with ICM Partners.

The Chicago native actress who blasted onto the scene at the age of 11 opposite Macaulay Culkin in the 1991 family dramedy My Girl not only reaped Emmy lauds from her turn as Amy Brookheimer in the HBO multi-award winning series Veep, but she also shared in a 2018 SAG Comedy Series ensemble win for the show.

In 2019, Chlumsky was nominated for her sixth consecutive Emmy in the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Veep. She was also nominated for a Critics Choice Award. Chlumsky has also won the Gracie Allen Award in 2015 for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy or Musical for her work in the series.

Chlumsky is currently in production in the highly anticipated Shondaland/Netflix limited series Inventing Anna. The series is based on the New York magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler. Chlumsky will take on the role of Pressler and co-star alongside Julia Gardner and Arian Moayed and Laverne Cox. The series is scheduled to premiere early 2022.

Chlumsky additional feature credits include Hala, which was acquired by Apple out of Sundance; The End of Tour, Bert and Arnie’s Guide to Friendship, In The Loop from Veep creator Armando Ianucci, The Good Guy, Blood Car, My Girl 2, Gold Diggers, The Glamour Reel Short, and Wait.

Chlumsky made her Broadway debut in 2015 in Scott Ellis’ revival of You Can’t Take It With You. She played Alice Sycamore, the daughter of an eccentric family, opposite James Earl Jones and Annaleigh Ashford. She also reprised her role as Iris Peabody in Joe DiPietro’s Living on Love, which made its Williamstown Theatre Festival debut in 2014 and transferred to Broadway. Based on the famed Peccadillo, Chlumsky starred opposite Renee Fleming, Douglas Sills and Jerry O’Connell.

Additional New York stage credits include: Cardinal, 3C, Love, Loss, and What I Wore (Westside Theatre); So Help Me God (Mint Theatre Company); Unconditional (LA Byrinth Theater Company); The Fabulous Life of a Size Zero (DR2); Darwin in Malibu (Bay Street Theatre); “The Butcherhouse Chronicles” (Summer Play Festival); “Balm in Gilead” (Barefoot Theater Company – Member); “Half Life” (Flea Theater/Fringe Festival); Iphigeneia at Aulis (TimeSpace Productions); Measure for Measure (Astoria Performing Arts Center); No Alarms: Headfullofradio (Veritas Productions); and The Trojan Women (Veritas Productions).

Chlumsky continues to be managed by Brian Liebman and Cory Richman at Liebman Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.