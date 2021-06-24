Andrew Garfield & Daisy Edgar-Jones To Star In Limited Series ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’ For FX From Dustin Lance Black

FX has ordered a limited series based on Jon Krakauer’s Mormon crime drama Under the Banner of Heaven with Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones starring.

The series, which is for FX on Hulu, is created by Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black (Milk) with Hell or High Water helmer David Mackenzie directing.

The book follows a devout detective, whose faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.

The Amazing Spider-Man star Garfield will play Pyre, an elder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), otherwise known as Mormons, who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer.

Normal People star Edgar-Jones play as Brenda, a young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder.

It comes ten years after Lance Black and Ron Howard, who is also exec producing this version, attempted to turn the book into a feature film at Warner Bros.

Alongside Lance Black and Howard as EPs are Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey and Anna Culp for Imagine Television, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films, Mackenzie and Gillian Berrie.

“Dustin Lance Black is a gifted storyteller and the perfect artist to adapt Jon Krakauer’s gripping novel for FX,” said Gina Balian, President, Original Programming, FX. “Lance joins an incredible creative team led by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard at Imagine Television who have been passionate about telling this story with him for years. We are thrilled that David Mackenzie has come aboard as a director and to have Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones star in Under the Banner of Heaven.”

“We at Imagine have been dedicated to telling this powerful story for nearly a decade. With FX’s belief and support and Lance Black’s relentless commitment we are, at last, on our way. We couldn’t be more excited to be collaborating with David Mackenzie, Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones to bring this project to life,” added Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

“After so many years of work, I’m incredibly grateful to Imagine and FX for their patience with and commitment to bringing this story to screen,” said Dustin Lance Black. “Raised in the LDS faith, my hope is that this true-crime thriller might shed light on the horrific brutalities perpetrated in the name of God in our own backyards.”

Garfield is represented by Gordon & French in the UK, CAA, and David Weber at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Jones is represented by Hamilton Hodell in the UK and United Talent Agency in the U.S. Mackenzie is represented by UTA and Jackoway Austen.