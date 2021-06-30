Bill Cosby Accuser Andrea Constand Calls Overturned Rape Verdict “Disappointing”

Shortly after Bill Cosby was released from prison and joined his representatives as they made a public statement, the woman he admitted to giving pills before what she says was a sexual assault spoke out.

Andrea Constand posted a lengthy message on her Twitter account saying the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision to overturn Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was based on “a procedural technicality.”

She called the ruling “not only disappointing but of concern because it may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system from reporting or participating in the prosecution of the assailant.”

Constand thanked the other women who came forward, the D.A. and prosecutors and ended the note saying neither she nor her lawyers intend to make any further comment.

Flanked by long-time spokesman Andrew Wyatt and his lawyers at a non-press conference covered on all the cable news networks and cut to live on most other channels this afternoon, the legally blind Cosby simply smiled as Wyatt claimed “vindication” in the rape case. “On this hot day, this is a hot verdict for us that we will forever cherish because we got one of the greatest, or the greatest entertainer alive today, Mr. Bill Cosby, this great American citizen,” Wyatt exclaimed.

Hinging on a technicality, the opinion by a majority of justices on the Keystone State’s top court essentially stated that the current D.A. of Philadelphia-adjacent Montgomery County had no standing to prosecute Cosby because the previous D.A. made an informal deal not to pursue criminal charges against actor in 2005. District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement that Cosby “was found guilty by a jury and now goes free on a procedural issue that is irrelevant to the facts of the crime.”