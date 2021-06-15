Hong Chau, André Benjamin, Judd Hirsch, John Magaro, Others Join Michelle Williams In A24 & Kelly Reichardt’s ‘Showing Up’

EXCLUSIVE: A24 has rounded out its cast for Kelly Reichardt’s next film Showing Up with Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Maryann Plunkett, John Magaro, André Benjamin, Heather Lawless, Amanda Plummer, Larry Fessenden and James Le Gros all joining Michelle Williams, who will star. The film is penned by Reichardt and her longtime writing partner, Jon Raymond. Neil Kopp, Anish Savjani, and Vincent Savino will produce.

The film is a vibrant and sharply funny portrait of an artist on the verge of a career-changing exhibition. As she navigates family, friends and colleagues in the lead-up to her show, the chaos of life becomes the inspiration for great art.

