‘Andor’: ‘Chernobyl’ & ‘His Dark Materials’ Actor Robert Emms Joins ‘Rogue One’ Spin-Off Series Filming In UK

EXCLUSIVE: Chernobyl and His Dark Materials actor Robert Emms has joined the cast of Lucasfilm and Disney+’s Rogue One spinoff series Andor, which is currently filming in the UK.

The action adventure series centers on the Cassian Andor character (Diego Luna, reprising his role from the film) prior to the events of Rogue One in the early days of the rebellion against the Empire.

Also starring with Luna are Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Fiona Shaw, and Kyle Soller.

Toby Haynes is lead director on the 12-episode first season, which is due to launch in 2022. Ben Caron and Susanna White will also direct episodes. Writers include Stephen Schiff and Tony Gilroy. Filming is due to wrap this summer.

Neal Scanlan has been part of the creature and droid effects for the series after doing the same for all of Disney’s Star Wars films, including Rogue One.

Filming also began this month in the UK on Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor.

Emms, who has a supporting role in Andor, is best known for TV series including Atlantis, Happy Valley, Chernobyl, His Dark Materials and Cleaning Up. Features include War Horse, Apostasy and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.