‘And Just Like That…’: Mario Cantone, Willie Garson, David Eigenberg & Evan Handler Reprise Roles In ‘Sex And The City Revival

HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival has tapped a number of familiar faces.

Mario Cantone, Willie Garson, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler have joined And Just Like That… from executive producer Michael Patrick King.

Cantone will reprise his role as Anthony Marentino, Eigenberg is back as Steve Brady, Garson will return as Stanford Blatch and Handler is back as Harry Goldenblatt.

The new chapter follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) navigating the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Chris Noth is also reprising his role as Mr. Big and will be joined by new cast member Sara Ramírez

The 10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production this summer in New York.

Patrick King said, “Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved Sex and the City characters with the actors who made them so lovable.”

Executive producers include Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Rottenberg and Zuritsky.

HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.

Mario Cantone is represented by INSURGE-Ent, Eigenberg is represented by Framework Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson, Willie Garson is represented Paradigm Talent Agency and John Carrabino Management and Evan Handler is represented by APA.