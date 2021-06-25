Wolf Entertainment Ups Anastasia Puglisi To SVP

EXCLUSIVE: Wolf Entertainment has promoted Anastasia Puglisi to SVP, a role that will include her getting supervising producer credits on all scripted series in the Wolf portfolio. The move was announced by Wolf chief operating officer Peter Jankowski.

Wolf’s scripted series, which are produced with Universal Television, include all series in the Law & Order, Chicago and FBI franchises. The upcoming fall TV season will see a Dick Wolf franchise lineup on three consecutive nights across two broadcast networks.

Puglisi, who most recently was VP, joined Wolf Entertainment as an assistant to Chicago franchise showrunner Derek Haas in 2015.

“Anastasia has earned the admiration and trust of the entire Wolf team,” Jankowski said. “She has developed important relationships with our showrunners, talent, directors and executives to become an integral component of our scripted future.”