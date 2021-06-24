You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’: Raoul Bhaneja, Sammi Rotibi & Keenan Jolliff Join Peacock Drama Series As Recurring

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Amy Learns To…’ Unscripted Series Set At HBO Max

Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer in I Feel Pretty Courtesy of Mark Schafer/ STX Entertainment

Amy Schumer is set to learn a swathe of new skills as part of her latest unscripted series for HBO Max.

The streamer has ordered Amy Learns To…, which will see the comedian step out of her comfort zone and into someone else’s.

In each episode, Schumer learns a new skill, craft, or trade from a local expert in her husband’s hometown on Martha’s Vineyard. She will learn to dive for clams, sell real estate, perform a magic trick and (sort of) repair a roof.

It comes after her three-part docuseries Expecting Amy launched on the WarnerMedia streamer last July.

The series is produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), which produces HBO Max’s Selena + Chef and YouTube’s This Is Paris documentary. IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman will serve as exec producers.

Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max said, “We are thrilled to be working with Amy again. She is sure to surprise and amaze us with her willingness to push boundaries and try something new, always with a hilarious spin.”

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad