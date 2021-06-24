‘Amy Learns To…’ Unscripted Series Set At HBO Max

Amy Schumer is set to learn a swathe of new skills as part of her latest unscripted series for HBO Max.

The streamer has ordered Amy Learns To…, which will see the comedian step out of her comfort zone and into someone else’s.

In each episode, Schumer learns a new skill, craft, or trade from a local expert in her husband’s hometown on Martha’s Vineyard. She will learn to dive for clams, sell real estate, perform a magic trick and (sort of) repair a roof.

It comes after her three-part docuseries Expecting Amy launched on the WarnerMedia streamer last July.

The series is produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), which produces HBO Max’s Selena + Chef and YouTube’s This Is Paris documentary. IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman will serve as exec producers.

Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max said, “We are thrilled to be working with Amy again. She is sure to surprise and amaze us with her willingness to push boundaries and try something new, always with a hilarious spin.”