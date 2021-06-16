‘American Rust’: Showtime Drops Premiere Date, First Look Teaser For Jeff Daniels & Maura Tierney Drama

Jeff Daniels is “ticked off and kinda jumpy” as chief of police Del Harris in the first look teaser at Showtime’s American Rust.

Based on Philipp Meyer’s debut novel American Rust, the family drama will explore the tattered American dream through the eyes of complicated and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Daniels) in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania. When the woman he truly loves sees her son accused of murder, Harris is forced to decide what he’s willing to do to protect him.

Showtime unveiled both the teaser and the premiere date for the nine-episode season. American Rust will premiere Sunday, September 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The drama also features Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter and Rob Yang.

The series is executive produced by Futterman, Daniels, Michael De Luca, Adam Rapp, Paul Martino, Katie O’Connell Marsh for Boat Rocker Studios, and Elisa Ellis.

Watch the teaser above.