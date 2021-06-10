American Public Media & Cadence13 Strike Podcast Partnership

The podcast arm of American Public Media, which is behind series such as In The Dark and Tig Notaro’s advice show Don’t Ask Tig, has struck a multi-year strategic partnership with Cadence13.

The Audacy-owned Cadence13, which is behind audio series such as You Must Remember This and 4D with Demi Lovato, will serve as the exclusive podcast sales representative for APM and the two companies will develop co-productions and other on-demand programming initiatives.

Audacy will support the partnership through marketing and development opportunities across its radio and digital platforms. UTA brokered the deal on behalf of American Public Media.

Lily Kim, General Manager of APM’s podcast division said, “Our organizations share a complementary vision for premium audio storytelling and we are delighted to form a partnership with an established powerhouse like Cadence13 that will help us expand our collective reach and pursue new ways to connect directly with our fans. A cornerstone of public media is the commitment to serve our listeners by providing meaningful content that enriches, informs and builds community. This partnership will further enhance our ability to deliver on that mission.”

“Cadence13’s objective is to align with the best,” added Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. “Partnering with APM, one of the most premium networks in the industry, brings together two of the most accomplished podcast companies for unmatched opportunities for scale and development. We are so proud to be joining forces with the entire team at APM, and look forward to taking this to market together.”