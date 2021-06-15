‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Enlists Neal McDonough

EXCLUSIVE: Sources tell us that Yellowstone alum Neal McDonough is set to play the series regular role of Dwight ‘Ike’ Eisenhower in season 10 of Ryan Murphy’s FX series American Horror Story: Double Feature.

We’re hearing that it’s not the 34th President of the United States that McDonough is playing rather a character with the same name.

McDonough joins an ensemble of fresh, and also familiar faces in season 10 including Macaulay Culkin, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock. AHS: Double Feature will consist of two stories: one by the sea, one by the sand. The series premieres Wed, Aug. 25 at 10/9c on FX and will be available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu. Back in March, Murphy shared a photo of cast members Macaulay Culkin and Leslie Grossman on-set in Provincetown, MA, which continues to be the location for his AHS teasers.

McDonough recently wrapped filming and executive producing Boon, in which he also stars. He also recently shot the Screen Gems reboot Resident Evil: Raccoon City. His features include Monsters of Man, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Warrant, Captain America, Minority Report and Game Over, Man! His TV credits include Robert Zemeckis’ Project Blue Book and Netflix’s Altered Carbon.

McDonough is repped by Buchwald, Luber/Roklin and Stuart Rosenthal of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.