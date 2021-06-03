‘American Horror Stories’: Ryan Murphy Unveils Cast For ‘AHS’ Spinoff Series

Ryan Murphy has more scares in the works as he assembles the cast for American Horror Stories, which will feature Glee alum Kevin McHale, Pose actor Dyllón Burnside, Riverdale‘s Charles Melton and The Prom‘s Nico Greetham.

Murphy confirmed the four actors’ casting in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday. According to sources, Danny Trejo has also been cast in the spinoff project.

“The Fantastic Four,” Murphy captioned the photo, which was a mirror selfie taken by McHale and his co-stars.

While the four actors will reunite with Murphy for the upcoming anthology series, another alum of Murphy’s shows will join the project in a different capacity. During a panel for Ratched in August 2020, AHS and American Crime Story star Sarah Paulson said that she will direct some part of the series.

Additional details about the plot and cast have yet to be revealed, but during the May Upfronts FX Chairman John Landgraf gave an update on the anthology series’ approximate premiere date. The 10-episode series will make its bow on Hulu in July and will conclude on Halloween.

See Murphy’s social media post below.