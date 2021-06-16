AMC Entertainment Sets Showcase Of Black-Led Films For Juneteenth

'Do The Right Thing' one of seven films In AMC Entertainment's Black Showcase.

AMC Entertainment will present a weeklong AMC Black Picture Showcase at select theaters nationwide starting Friday to celebrate Juneteenth.

The newly established national holiday commemorates the abolishment of slavery in the U.S. The exhibitor said tickets will cost $5 to shows of “classic, contemporary and culturally relevant, black-led films.”

The seven films in the lineup include: Do The Right Thing; Harriet; The Water Man; Fences; Moonlight; Barbershop: The Next Cut; and Love & Basketball.

“This is a proud and historic moment for AMC, that could not have happened without the influence of our African American associates who used their voices to underscore the importance of honoring Juneteenth as a bedrock of American history,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron. “This opportunity is a celebration of the impact and accomplishments of African Americans in cinema.”

He said the showcase is part of a larger DEI effort to strengthen the company’s cultural awareness, including an internal advisory council working on behalf of African American associates.

Showtimes vary by location and will be available starting Friday, June 18 through Thursday, June 24, at participating theaters.

The films will also be available for private theatres rentals.

Los Angeles locations include: AMC Burbank 16; AMC Ontario Mills 30; AMC Orange 30′ AMC Fullerton 20; AMC Norwalk 20; AMC Puente Hills 20; AMC Rolling Hills 20; AMC Universal CityWalk Hollywood 19; AMC Del Amo 18; AMC Covina 17; AMC Galleria At South Bay 16; AMC Promenade 16; AMC Santa Anita 16; AMC Tyler 16.