Amber Tamblyn, More Former ‘General Hospital’ Stars Pay Tribute To Stuart Damon

Amber Tamblyn posted her thoughts on the passing of General Hospital legend Stuart Damon today. Tamblyn, who played the adopted daughter of Damon’s Dr. Alan Quartermaine for seven years on the soap, wrote that she was “broken hearted” to hear of Damon’s passing.

Tamblyn, who played the role even as she grew up onscreen, remembered Damon for the support he gave her during those years.

“He was the most kind, wonderful, loving, supportive person,” she wrote. “He always made me laugh and made me feel safe on set. I love you, Stewy. Rest well now, my friend.”

Broken hearted to hear of the passing of Stuart Damon. He played my adopted dad on General Hospital for 7 years and he was the most kind, wonderful, loving, supportive person. He always made me laugh and made me feel safe on set. I love you, Stewy. Rest well now, my friend. pic.twitter.com/XY5mEfwezn — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 29, 2021

Other General Hospital stars also weighed in.

Genie Francis, also General Hospital royalty, posted a photo of herself with Damon and wrote simply, “I am so grateful to have had this wonderful man in my life.”

I am so grateful to have had this wonderful man in my life. I am very sad today. #StuartDamon #GH pic.twitter.com/0qYFHKboMU — Genie Francis (@GenieFrancis) June 29, 2021

Nancy Lee Grahn, who’s played Alexis Davis Jacks on the show since 1996, recalled Damon as “a lovely, funny, talented Prince of a man.

“He truly was Charming,” she said, referencing his memorable performance as Prince Charming in a TV movie based on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s version of Cinderella.

What a lovely, funny, talented Prince of a man. He truly was Charming. What a pleasure it was to work with his iconic self. Condolences to his family. 💔 RIP Stuie. #StuartDamon https://t.co/13jCp3M1i2 — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 29, 2021

Tristan Rogers, who played Robert Scorpio on the show, recalled scenes with Damon and wrote, “He brought a real steadiness to the Quartermaine family…Rest easy my friend.”

It is with much sadness I heard of Stuart Damon’s passing. He brought a real steadiness to the Quartermaine family. I enjoyed my scenes with him. Rest easy my friend. — tristanrogers (@tristanrogers) June 29, 2021

Sean Kanan, who played Alan Quartermaine’s son A.J. from 1993 to 1997 wrote, “I will never forget his kind soul, zany sense of humor and talent. RIP Stuey Damone.”