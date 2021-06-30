Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Our Kind Of People’: Debbi Morgan Joins Fox Drama Series As Recurring

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Amber Tamblyn, More Former ‘General Hospital’ Stars Pay Tribute To Stuart Damon

amber tamblyn
Amber Tamblyn Everett Collection

Amber Tamblyn posted her thoughts on the passing of General Hospital legend Stuart Damon today. Tamblyn, who played the adopted daughter of Damon’s Dr. Alan Quartermaine for seven years on the soap, wrote that she was “broken hearted” to hear of Damon’s passing.

Tamblyn, who played the role even as she grew up onscreen, remembered Damon for the support he gave her during those years.

“He was the most kind, wonderful, loving, supportive person,” she wrote. “He always made me laugh and made me feel safe on set. I love you, Stewy. Rest well now, my friend.”

Other General Hospital stars also weighed in.

Genie Francis, also General Hospital royalty, posted a photo of herself with Damon and wrote simply, “I am so grateful to have had this wonderful man in my life.”

Nancy Lee Grahn, who’s played Alexis Davis Jacks on the show since 1996, recalled Damon as “a lovely, funny, talented Prince of a man.

“He truly was Charming,” she said, referencing his memorable performance as Prince Charming in a TV movie based on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s version of Cinderella.

Tristan Rogers, who played Robert Scorpio on the show, recalled scenes with Damon and wrote, “He brought a real steadiness to the Quartermaine family…Rest easy my friend.”

Sean Kanan, who played Alan Quartermaine’s son A.J. from 1993 to 1997 wrote, “I will never forget his kind soul, zany sense of humor and talent. RIP Stuey Damone.”

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad