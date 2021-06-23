Amber Ruffin Heads To Tokyo To Cover Olympics For Peacock

Amber Ruffin will be on the ground in Tokyo to cover the Olympics for Peacock.

The host, writer and exec producer of late-night series The Amber Ruffin Show will be providing her own unique, comedic analyses of the competition, as well as a look-back at her own experiences in the world of sports.

Ruffin coached gymnastics after graduating from high school and has previously said that she thought he might have a career in coaching.

In fact, the Late Night writer came up with own of her best known segments on Seth Meyers’ show because of the Olympics. Amber Says What was created after Ruffin saw the flagbearer from Tonga in the 2016 Olympics. “That guy from Tonga had all that oil on him and no clothes and I was like, ‘What!?! There are families at home watching this and your thighs, sir, are glistening.’ So I just wrote a ‘What’ about that Olympics, and we ended up doing it again,” she told NPR.

Ruffin gave her thoughts on the Rio Olympics as well as the 2018 Olympics on the NBC show.

In March, The Amber Ruffin Show was renewed through September

The show, which films at 30 Rock’s Studio 8G, features Ruffin’s friend and announcer Tarik Davis with Jenny Hagel as head writer along with writing supervisor Demi Adejuyigbe and writers Shantira Jackson and Dewayne Perkins.

Ruffin, Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.