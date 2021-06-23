Amazon’s Superhero Series ‘The Boys’ Adds 3 Recurring Cast Members For Season 3

Amazon’s hit superhero series The Boys has added three recurring characters for Season 3.

Boondock Saints star Sean Patrick Flanery is portraying a superhero named Gunpowder. Miles Gaston Villanueva who portrayed Lyle Menedez in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders will play Supersonic. Rosewell actor Nick Wechsler is portraying Blue Hawk. Each actor will join the show’s new season which is currently in production in Toronto.

The Boys subverts the superhero genre, imagining a present day where awesome avengers, controlled by the unscrupulous Vought corporation, purport to stand for “truth and justice” while secretly committing heinous acts.

Season 2 saw The Boys – Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) – on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr and Aya Cash also star. The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), while Karl Urban plays Butcher.

Eric Kripke — who previously created the series Supernatural, Revolution and co-created Timeless – is again at the helm.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by Kripke, who also serves as writer and executive producer. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltzman.