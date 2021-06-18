You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Amazon Studios Ups Dan Grabiner To Head Of UK Originals

Dan Grabiner
Amazon

Amazon Studios has promoted its British unscripted chief Dan Grabiner to head of UK originals.

Grabiner will lead the team responsible for developing and producing UK scripted and unscripted shows, overseeing a slate that includes The Grand Tour, Clarkson’s Farm, and upcoming drama series The Rig and The Devil’s Hour. He will continue to report to Georgia Brown, head of Amazon originals, Europe.

Grabiner’s team includes former Channel 4 commissioner Fozia Khan, who leads on unscripted programming, and Jonathan Lewsley and Daisy Mount, who are responsible for scripted content.

Other originals on the UK slate include Studio Lambert’s upcoming high school reality series Lovestruck High and grime and drill musical Jungle.

Grabiner joined Amazon Studios in 2019 from ITN Productions, where he was head of development on shows including Michael Palin in North Korea and The Queen’s Green Planet.

UK trade Broadcast first reported Grabiner’s promotion.

