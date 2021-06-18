Amazon Sets Summer Streaming Date For Kate Beckinsale Action Movie ‘Jolt’

Amazon will drop the Millennium Media Kate Beckinsale action movie Jolt on July 23.

The pic, directed by Tanya Wexler and written by Scott Wascha, also stars Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, David Bradley, Ori Pfeffer, Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci.

Jolt centers around Lindy, a beautiful, sardonically-funny woman with a painful secret: Due to a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, she experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device. Unable to find love and connection in a world that fears her bizarre condition, she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, only to find him murdered the next day. Heartbroken and enraged, she embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer, while also being pursued by the police as the crime’s prime suspect.

Millennium also has the Ryan Reynolds-Samuel L. Jackson sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard out this weekend via Lionsgate in theaters which is set to gross around $15M over five days. The pic in previews and two day’s worth of grosses has made over $5M at the domestic B.O.