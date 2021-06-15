Amazon’s ‘Paper Girls’ Adds Nate Corddry To Cast; JaQwan J. Kelly To Recur In Hulu’s ‘Wu Tang: An American Saga’

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s Paper Girls, a series adaptation of Brian K. Vaughn and Cliff Chiang’s graphic novel of the same name, has added For All Mankind actor Nate Corddry to the cast.

Paper Girls follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate.

Stephany Folsom and Christopher C. Rogers will co-showrun. Vaughan, Chiang, Plan B, Christopher Cantwell and the showrunners will serve as executive producers.

Related Story 'Taste The Nation' Host Padma Lakshmi On The Stories Of Immigrant Cultures That Shaped America: "There's More That Connects Us Than Separates Us"

The series hails from from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Plan B.

Corddry will play Larry. A bit of a recluse with rusty social skills, Larry has devoted his life to being a member of the Underground, a secret organization devoted to helping one side win the Time War. After an encounter with the time traveling paper girls, Larry must decide how much, if anything, he’s willing to sacrifice for the war and for the girls.

He joins Ali Wong, Sofia Rosinksy, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet and Fina Strazza.

Corddry began his career as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and then joined the cast of Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip for Aaron Sorkin. His recent television credits include Perry Mason, Fosse/Verdon, For All Mankind, Mindhunter, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and more. The actor’s film credits include Standing Up, Falling Down; The Circle, Ghostbusters, St. Vincent and The Heat.

His reps are Door 24 and The Gersh Agency.

***

EXCLUSIVE: JaQwan J. Kelly is set to recur in Hulu’s Wu Tang: An American Saga as Jamel/Masta Killa.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga, from Wu-Tang Clan frontman The RZA, writer Alex Tse, Imagine Television and 20th Television, tells the story of the band starting in early 1990s. It looks at the group’s members, who grew up during the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, and tracks the Clan’s formation — a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young black men who are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.

Season 2 picks up six months after the close of Season 1, with the Wu-Tang Clan having to overcome even more obstacles, odds and past beefs as they come together to create the iconic album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Along the way, introducing more members of the Wu Clan.

Kelly’s Masta Killa is a spiritual fighter dedicated to spreading the message of the Five Percent Nation. When he starts hanging out with the Clan, no one knows about his hidden talent on the mic. Jamel is reserved and humble with a worldly perspective. The opposite of boisterous, Jamel exudes a strong inner confidence. As Jamel spends more time with the Clan, Bobby and GZA help foster his musical potential.