Amazon Lands Buddy Cop Film ‘Gator And The Egg’ & Sets ‘Bridgerton’s Tricia Brock To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has acquired Gator and the Egg, an undercover buddy cop movie that becomes another streamer film made possible by the Covid pandemic. Amazon has set Tricia Brock to direct the script by BenDavid Grabinski. Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher, Michael Shamberg and John Henson are producing. This one is being fast-tracked to shoot late summer, sources said.

The film is a buddy movie, a Lethal Weapon-esque pairing for the modern era with a romantic tension at the center. The project originated at USA Network as a pilot that was location scouting when the pandemic hit and USA shut down its scripted projects. After it shook loose, Grabinski refashioned it as a feature film and Amazon saw it as a chance to add a modestly budgeted potential franchise to its slate.

Brock directed Dummy, which got Anna Kendrick an Emmy nomination last year, and she is currently directing two episodes of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton in London.

Grabinski is repped by CAA and Kaplan/Perrone, Brock by Verve and Underground.