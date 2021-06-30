Allison Mack Sentenced To Three Years In Prison Over NXIVM Case; ‘Smallville’ Alum Sought To Walk Free For Aiding Feds In Cult Leader’s Conviction

In a Brooklyn hearing that went a lot faster than expected Wednesday, Allison Mack was sentenced to three years behind bars for her extreme participation in the NXIVM cult.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York announced the sentence and a corresponding fine mere minutes after a federal judge handed down the ruling.

Mack will also be required to put in more than 1000 hours of community service. She will surrender to authorities and begin serving her sentence September 29.

Present in court today, the Smallville alum had sought to walk away with no jail time after she aided prosecutors in the probe of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, which ultimately contributed to his conviction. He was sentenced in October to 120 years in prison.

Arrested by the FBI in the spring of 2018, Mack faced charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy, pertaining to her role in NXIVM. She pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in April 2019 and could have served 14-17 years in prison under current sentencing guidelines.

The EDNY U.S. Attorney’s office actually recommended leniency, given her cooperation in the Raniere investigation. The winning ticket for Mack, so to speak, was an audiotape played on numerous occasions during Raniere’s trial in which the convicted sex trafficker discussed branding his initials on female cult members he groomed as “slaves.”

Raniere was convicted on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and more. NXIVM claimed for many years to be a multi-level marketing company, a label that ultimately belied much more sinister activity on the part of Raniere, Mack and others.

Here are details of the case from the Justice Department’s first press release about the case in April 2018:

According to court filings, during the past 20 years, Raniere established a series of purported self-help programs within his umbrella organization “Nxivm” (pronounced NEX-i-um). Nxivm is based in Albany, New York and has operated centers in the United States, Mexico, Canada and South America. Nxivm maintains features of a pyramid scheme, as its courses cost thousands of dollars each and participants (“Nxians”) are encouraged to pay for additional classes and to recruit others to take classes in order to rise within the ranks of Nxivm. A number of Nxians were residents of the Eastern District of New York when they were recruited, and Nxivm has held promotional recruiting events in Brooklyn. Mack is credited in publicly available materials with co-creating a Nxivm program, called The Source, which recruited actors.

As detailed in court filings, in 2015, Raniere created a secret society within Nxivm called “DOS,” an acronym that stands for a Latin phrase that loosely translates to “Lord/Master of the Obedient Female Companions,” or “The Vow.” DOS operated with levels of women “slaves” headed by “masters.” Slaves were expected to recruit slaves of their own (thus becoming masters themselves), who in turn owed service not only to their own masters but also to masters above them in the DOS pyramid. Raniere stood alone at the top of the pyramid. Other than Raniere, all members of DOS were women. Mack is one of the women in the first level of the pyramid immediately below Raniere.

Mack and other DOS masters recruited DOS slaves by telling them that they were joining a women-only organization that would empower them and eradicate purported weaknesses that the Nxivm curriculum taught were common in women. Mack and other DOS masters concealed Raniere’s status at the top of the pyramid from new recruits.

As a pre-condition to joining DOS, women were required to provide “collateral,” which included highly damaging information about friends and family members, nude photographs and/or rights to the recruit’s assets. DOS slaves were told that their collateral could be released for any number of reasons, including telling anyone about DOS’s existence or leaving DOS. Many DOS slaves were branded on their pelvic areas using a cauterizing pen with a symbol which, unbeknownst to them, incorporated Raniere’s initials. During the branding ceremonies, slaves were required to be fully naked, and a master would order one slave to film the branding while the others restrained the slave being branded.

According to court filings, Mack directly or implicitly required her slaves, including Jane Does 1 and 2, as identified in the Indictment, to engage in sexual activity with Raniere. In exchange for this, Mack received financial and other benefits from Raniere. Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 believed that if they did not participate in those activities with Raniere, their collateral would be released.