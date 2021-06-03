Allie Avital, Director Behind Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Deja Vu’ Music Video, Signs With Sugar23

EXCLUSIVE: Allie Avital has signed with Michael Sugar’s Sugar23 for representation.

Avital is a New York-born and raised writer/director whose work is visually arresting and conceptually bold. She recently directed the viral music video for Olivia Rodrigo’s Deja Vu, amassing over 80 million views on its official YouTube page since premiering in April. Allie also recently received the prestigious Jury Recognition Award at SXSW for Moses Sumney’s QUAREL. In addition to her award-winning four-video series for Moses, she has worked with many of the music industry’s most exciting artists, including Kesha, Kai, Jidenna, Afro B., Serpentwithfeet, Kelsey Lu, and Chromeo, to name a few.

Her work has been Vimeo Staff Picked eight times, featured in the New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, Nowness, Buzzfeed, Promonews, “Best of” lists, and has been nominated for Camerimage awards (Best Music Video and Best Cinematography), and the UK MVAs. She participated in the Venice Biennale Cinema College program to develop her debut feature film, The Naked Woman, based on her short of the same name (Audience Award winner on Short of the Week).

She is represented by Smuggler for music videos and commercials worldwide.