All3Media Acquires Nordic Entertainment Group’s NENT Studios UK

Discovery and Liberty Global-owned super-producer All3Media has completed the acquisition of Nordic Entertainment Group’s NENT Studios UK.

NENT Studios UK, which is behind Viaplay/Channel 4’s Connie Nielsen and Christopher Eccleston drama Close To Me, was put up for sale last November, little more than a year after the production and distribution business was established.

NENT Studios UK was formally known as DRG and boasts a catalog of more than 10,000 hours of content. It handles sales on shows including Doc Martin, Catchphrase, and Don’t Tell the Bride. The company is run by Richard Halliwell and will be integrated into All3Media International.

All3Media CEO Jane Turton said: “There has never been more demand for high quality IP, and we are all looking forward to working closely with the producers of these shows.” Louise Pedersen, CEO of All3Media International, added: “With over 10,000 hours of content, and some fantastic internationally known programmes, this catalogue will be an excellent and complementary addition to our library.”

As well as Close To Me, NENT Studios UK said last year that it had another series that has been fully financed and is on the brink of being greenlit. It added that it had 15 projects in paid development and an internal slate of 40 further shows.

Nordic Entertainment Group is offloading NENT Studios UK, along with a number of other production businesses, as it focuses on growing its Viaplay streamer.